B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:30
Brindle St. James Church
Elizabeth Carter Notice
CARTER On 29th May 2019,
peacefully at Chorley Lodge

Elizabeth Rose
aged 77 years

Dearly loved mother to James, dear mother-in-law to Fiona, much loved grandmother to Samuel, dear sister to Gladys, Dorothy and Doris, sister-in-law to Joan,
a dear auntie and godmother,
also much loved partner to
the late Peter Harrison.

Funeral Service will be held
at Brindle St. James,
on Thursday 13th June at 10:30am followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, to Cuerden Valley Park Trust c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid, if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 7, 2019
