FINNIGAN Eileen It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of
Eileen Finnigan, who passed away
peacefully at home on
15th November 2019, aged 73.

Eileen was a much loved Mum, Wife and Granny who will be
sorely missed by all.

Her funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Tuesday, 3rd December 2019
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St John's Hospice or Cancer Care.

All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1XQ 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019
