Kidd Edwina Ernest and family would like to sincerely thank all family, friends and neighbours for their messages of condolence, cards and donations received for
St. Johns Hospice during the sad loss of Edwina.
Thanks to everyone who helped with the service at church, all the staff at the Morecambe Golf Club for their refreshments, special thanks to Rev George Barton for his kind words and comforting service and to
Preston Ireland Bowker
for all of their arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
