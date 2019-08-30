Home

B&W Funerals
39 Main Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA6 3EH
01524 241293
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:45
Bentham Methodist Church
Edwin Yates Notice
YATES Edwin George Of Bentham formerly of High Bottom Farm died in the RLI on Sunday 25th August 2019
aged 88 years.
Dearly loved husband of Enid, brother to Thomas and Denis, brother in law and uncle.
Edwin will be sadly missed by his family, friends and everyone
who knew him.
A service of remembrance and thanksgiving will be held at Bentham Methodist Church on Friday 6th September 2019 at 10.45am, preceded by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations if desired are for Bentham Methodist Church & North West Air Ambulance.
C/O B&W Funerals, 39 Main Street, Ingleton LA6 3EH
Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 30, 2019
