LUND Edwin Aged 91 years.
Passed away on
Wednesday 20th March 2019
at RLI.
The much love husband of Esther, loving dad of Stephen & Chris
and special grandad of Matt
& Beth, father-in-law to Julia.
Funeral service to be held
at Nether Kellet Congregational Church on Saturday 30th March
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to "Open Doors"
via the funeral director
All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, 91 Main Road, Bolton-le-Sands LA5 8EQ Tel: 01524 736166
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019
