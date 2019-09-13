|
|
|
ECKHOFF On 3rd September 2019, peacefully in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
Edna May
Aged 98 years.
Of Lancaster.
A beloved Wife, Mum, Sister, Nana and Great Nana.
Forever in our hearts.
The funeral service will take place at St Paul's Church, Scotforth on Monday 16th September at 1.30pm followed by cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
The British Red Cross
c/o the funeral directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX.
(01524) 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 13, 2019