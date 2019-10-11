Home

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Notice

Edith Vernon Notice
VERNON Edith Mary Passed away peacefully
on Friday 4th October, 2019,
aged 99 years.
The much loved wife
of the late George Vernon,
loving mother of Jennifer,
Dianne, John and Louise;
cherished grandmother
and great grandmother.
The service will take place on Thursday 24th October, at 12.30pm at Lancaster and
Morecambe Crematorium.
Donations in Edith's memory are for St. Johns Hospice and will be gratefully received by funeral directors:
J Mason and Son,
19 Moor Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QD Tel: 01524 65304.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019
