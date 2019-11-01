Home

Dr Douglas Lee

Notice Condolences

Dr Douglas Lee Notice
LEE Douglas (Dr.) Suddenly, on Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at his home
aged 80 years.
Retired Pathologist and Haematologist.
Dearly loved husband of
Rachael and a dear father
of Simon and Tim.
Funeral service at Lancaster Priory Church on Thursday
7th November at 11.30 a.m.
No flowers by request.
Donations in memory of Douglas,
if desired, for the Royal National Lifeboat Institute and Durham Cathedral Choir Association may be sent c/o. Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors,
120 Kellet Road, Carnforth,
LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 1, 2019
