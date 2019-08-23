Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00
St. Paul's Church
Brookhouse LA2 9JR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Noble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Noble

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Noble Notice
NOBLE Dorothy Louise
(nee Hilton) On Saturday 17th August 2019, peacefully at Hillcroft Nursing Home, Galgate, aged 89 years. With loving family by her side.
Devoted Wife of the late Gordon, much loved Mum of Barbara, Sheila and Christine. Mother in law of Dennis and Andy.
Dearest Grandma of Andrew, Richard and Rachael,
also Great-Grandma of Daniel, Adam, Jack and Oliver.
The funeral service will take
place at St. Paul's Church,
Brookhouse LA2 9JR
on Wednesday 28th August at
12 noon followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Flowers are welcome.
Donations, if desired, for
The British Heart Foundation c/o The Funeral Directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster LA1 1RX
Tel: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.