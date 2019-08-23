|
|
|
NOBLE Dorothy Louise
(nee Hilton) On Saturday 17th August 2019, peacefully at Hillcroft Nursing Home, Galgate, aged 89 years. With loving family by her side.
Devoted Wife of the late Gordon, much loved Mum of Barbara, Sheila and Christine. Mother in law of Dennis and Andy.
Dearest Grandma of Andrew, Richard and Rachael,
also Great-Grandma of Daniel, Adam, Jack and Oliver.
The funeral service will take
place at St. Paul's Church,
Brookhouse LA2 9JR
on Wednesday 28th August at
12 noon followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Flowers are welcome.
Donations, if desired, for
The British Heart Foundation c/o The Funeral Directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster LA1 1RX
Tel: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 23, 2019