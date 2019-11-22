|
|
|
Anderson On 11th November 2019,
in Arnside Lodge Care Home, Morecambe.
Dorothy,
aged 85 years.
Loving wife of the late
Oswald Anderson,
dearly loved mother of Ian,
loving sister of Ann and Pat,
and a dear grandma of Vicki.
The funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Monday 25th November
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Arnside Lodge
c/o the funeral directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster LA1 1RX
Tel: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 22, 2019