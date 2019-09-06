Home

Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:30
Worcester Crematorium
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00
Old St Martin's, The Corn Market
Worcester
View Map
Dorian Edynbry Notice
edynbry Dorian Passed away peacefully at home in Manchester on Tuesday 27th August 2019 aged 82 years.
Much loved husband to Ruth
and father to Kate and Mark.
The funeral service will take place at Old St Martin's, The Corn Market, Worcester on Wednesday 18th September at 10am followed by a cremation at Worcester Crematorium at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Richard's Hospice, Worcester via the funeral directors A V Band.
Tel: 01905 887864.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 6, 2019
