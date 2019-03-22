|
PATRICK Doreen Mary Doreen died suddenly and peacefully on 14th March,
aged 80 years.
The beloved wife of Matt, loving mother of Rod & Melissa and much loved grandma of Emily,
Dan and Sophie.
Funeral service and committal will take place at St. Patrick's Church, Preston Patrick, LA7 7NR on
Wednesday 27th March at 10.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Friends of Royal
Lancaster Infirmary c/o
Hayes & Parkinson Ltd,
Captain French Lane, Kendal
LA9 4HS
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 22, 2019
