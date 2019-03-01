Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:15
St. Peter's Cathedral
Lancaster
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Heywood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Heywood

Notice Condolences

Doreen Heywood Notice
Heywood Of your charity please
pray for the repose of the
soul of Doreen Ann, aged 76 years, who died fortified with the
Rites of the Holy Church on Saturday 16th February 2019 in Sherwood Court Nursing Home, Preston. Beloved wife of Francis, dearly loved mum of Andrew. RIP
A Requiem Mass will take place
at St. Peter's Cathedral, Lancaster
on Tuesday 5th March at 12.15 pm followed by interment at
Scotforth Cemetery.
Donations if desired, are for Sherwood Court Nursing Home c/o the funeral directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster
LA1 1RX tel. 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.