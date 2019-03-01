|
|
|
Heywood Of your charity please
pray for the repose of the
soul of Doreen Ann, aged 76 years, who died fortified with the
Rites of the Holy Church on Saturday 16th February 2019 in Sherwood Court Nursing Home, Preston. Beloved wife of Francis, dearly loved mum of Andrew. RIP
A Requiem Mass will take place
at St. Peter's Cathedral, Lancaster
on Tuesday 5th March at 12.15 pm followed by interment at
Scotforth Cemetery.
Donations if desired, are for Sherwood Court Nursing Home c/o the funeral directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster
LA1 1RX tel. 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
