Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Don Tooby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Tooby

Notice

Don Tooby Notice
TOOBY Don Connie, John, Sue and families would like to thank all friends, relatives and neighbours for their kind messages, cards and flowers received following their sad loss of Don. Thanks to the volunteer drivers who took Don out and all who attended the funeral service and also for the donations given to the Charities, special thanks go to the Rev'd Anne Russell for her kind ministration's & time spent with the Grandchildren, especially Harry & George to enable them to contribute to the service. Many thanks to Jimmy & staff of B&W
for his attention to detail with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.