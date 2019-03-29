Resources More Obituaries for Don Tooby Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Don Tooby

Notice TOOBY Don Connie, John, Sue and families would like to thank all friends, relatives and neighbours for their kind messages, cards and flowers received following their sad loss of Don. Thanks to the volunteer drivers who took Don out and all who attended the funeral service and also for the donations given to the Charities, special thanks go to the Rev'd Anne Russell for her kind ministration's & time spent with the Grandchildren, especially Harry & George to enable them to contribute to the service. Many thanks to Jimmy & staff of B&W

for his attention to detail with the funeral arrangements. Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices