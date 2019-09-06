Home

Alan M Fawcett Funeral Directors
120 Kellet Road
Carnforth, Lancashire LA5 9LS
01524 733048
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
14:00
Holy Trinity Church
Bolton-le-Sands
STEPHENSON Dinah Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on
1st September, 2019 aged 97 years. Dear wife of the late Park,
dearly loved mum of Sylvia, Tom and Michael, much loved
mother-in-law, nanna and
great nanna.
Funeral service and interment at Holy Trinity Church,
Bolton-le-Sands on Wednesday, 11th September at 2 p.m. Donations in her memory, if desired, for
N.W. Air Ambulance c/o.
Alan M. Fawcett,
Funeral Directors,
120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth. LA5 9LS. Tel: 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 6, 2019
