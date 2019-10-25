|
SHARROCK Diana On 17th October, peacefully
in hospital, aged 81 years.
The beloved wife of the late Jim, very dear mother of James and Richenda and a much loved nanny.
Her funeral service will take place in Torrisholme Cemetery Chapel on Monday, 28th October 2019 at 1.00pm followed by interment
in Hale Carr Cemetery.
No flowers at Diana's request.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for the British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 25, 2019