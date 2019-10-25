Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Sharrock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Sharrock

Notice Condolences

Diana Sharrock Notice
SHARROCK Diana On 17th October, peacefully
in hospital, aged 81 years.
The beloved wife of the late Jim, very dear mother of James and Richenda and a much loved nanny.
Her funeral service will take place in Torrisholme Cemetery Chapel on Monday, 28th October 2019 at 1.00pm followed by interment
in Hale Carr Cemetery.
No flowers at Diana's request.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for the British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.