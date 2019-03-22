|
|
|
CORNALL Deva It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Deva,
who passed away peacefully at home on 8th March 2019,
aged 85.
Much loved mother
of Ian, Lynda & Susan.
Much Loved Grandmother of Charlene & Alexander,
Great Grandmother of Jay.
Her Funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th March 2019
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please.
Grateful thanks to Marie Curie Nurses, St John's Hospice and the girls from Copper Beech Care for their kind care and loving support to Deva in her final days.
Donations, if desired,
to St John's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1XQ, 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 22, 2019
