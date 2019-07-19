|
|
|
WILKINSON DEREK It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Derek, who passed away peacefully at home on 7th July 2019, aged 81.
A much loved Dad and
a special Grandad.
Thank you to Kelly who has been a lovely friend to Derek and also the District Nurses who took such good care of him.
His Funeral service will take place at St Lukes Church, Skerton on Wednesday 24th July 2019 at 1.00p.m. and then onto Skerton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, 5 George Street, Lancaster,LA1 1XQ
01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 19, 2019