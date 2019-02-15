|
|
|
Taylor On 5th February 2019
peacefully at his home,
DENNIS
Aged 89 years
Of Caton.
(Former owner of Station Garage)
The beloved husband of Marjorie, loving dad of Martin and Lesley, father-in-law of Fran and a much loved grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium, Milnthorpe, on Thursday
21st February at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are for
the Air Ambulance
c/o the Funeral Directors.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20B Queen Street, Lancaster LA1 1RX,
Tel: 01524 64023.
Black clothing optional.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More