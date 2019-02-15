Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00
Beetham Hall Crematorium
Milnthorpe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Taylor

Notice Condolences

Dennis Taylor Notice
Taylor On 5th February 2019
peacefully at his home,

DENNIS
Aged 89 years
Of Caton.
(Former owner of Station Garage)

The beloved husband of Marjorie, loving dad of Martin and Lesley, father-in-law of Fran and a much loved grandad and great grandad.

The funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium, Milnthorpe, on Thursday
21st February at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are for
the Air Ambulance
c/o the Funeral Directors.

Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20B Queen Street, Lancaster LA1 1RX,
Tel: 01524 64023.

Black clothing optional.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.