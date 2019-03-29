Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Lancaster
5 George Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1XQ
01524 646 50
David Woof

David Woof Notice
Woof David (Dave) Died suddenly on
14th March 2019
at the age of 61.
Dearly loved husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Friend and mentor to many.

Funeral will take place on Tuesday 2nd April at 11.30am at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.

Wear what you feel comfortable in.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
The National Autistic Society c/o
Coop Funeralcare, 5 St George Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XQ
Tel No 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019
