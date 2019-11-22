Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
12:30
Beetham Hall Crematorium
David Rodwell Notice
RODWELL David Greenwood Of Bolton-le-Sands, formerly of Bradford,
died peacefully on November 10th (Remembrance Sunday)
aged 94 years.
Loving husband of the late Joan, beloved father of Michael and Patricia and father in law of
Debby and John. Much loved granddad of Catherine, Ruth, Hannah and Jessica and a
dearly loved great granddad.
Funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Thursday 28th November at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations to the Royal British Legion would
be much appreciated. If possible,
it would be lovely if those
attending could wear a poppy.
Enquiries c/o Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham Hall, Beetham, Milnthorpe, LA7 7BQ.
Tel. 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 22, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -