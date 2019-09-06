Home

Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service
5 Bare Lane
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 6DE
(015) 244-1024 4
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00
Beetham Hall Crematorium
David Helme Notice
HELME Passed away peacefully at
The Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Friday 23rd August 2019.
DAVID
Loving Husband of Ann,
Father to Claire and Jayne,
Grandad to Sammy, Lily, Bobby, Tom, Frankie and Joey.
The Funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Tuesday 10th September 2019
at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only please donations if desired to
RNLI (Morecambe Branch) C/O
Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane,
Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 6, 2019
