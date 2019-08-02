|
|
|
DOHERTY On Saturday 27th June 2019, peacefully at the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary
David (Mick)
Aged 77 years
Dearly beloved partner of Veronica Cole and much loved Dad of Tony, Jimmy and Julie, loving granddad of Rebecca, Danny, Georgia, Lucy and Adam and father-in-law of Elizabeth, Dawn, Mark and Emma .
Mick's funeral services will be held at St Thomas More Walk Church
at 1.30pm on 8th August 2019
followed by Interment at
Skerton Cemetery Lancaster.
Family flowers only. Any donations if desired in memory of Mick to British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to J. Mason & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Moor Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QD.
Tel 01524 65304.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 2, 2019