Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Lancaster
5 George Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1XQ
01524 646 50
Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:30
Scotforth Cemetery Chapel
Lancaster
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Bottomley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Bottomley

Notice Condolences

David Bottomley Notice
Bottomley David Passed away at home suddenly
on Thursday 29th August 2019,
aged 69 years.
Loving brother to Pat,
son to the late Stanley and Irene. Grateful thanks to
friends and neighbours
for all their support.
Burial Service to take place at Scotforth Cemetery Chapel, Lancaster 11.30am,
Tuesday 17th September 2019, followed by interment
in the cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Enquiries: Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster.
Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.