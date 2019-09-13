|
|
|
Bottomley David Passed away at home suddenly
on Thursday 29th August 2019,
aged 69 years.
Loving brother to Pat,
son to the late Stanley and Irene. Grateful thanks to
friends and neighbours
for all their support.
Burial Service to take place at Scotforth Cemetery Chapel, Lancaster 11.30am,
Tuesday 17th September 2019, followed by interment
in the cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Enquiries: Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster.
Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 13, 2019