|
|
|
SUTTON Colin On Tuesday, 26th November, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family, aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Marilyn,
and a treasured father,
stepfather and grandfather.
Funeral service at Beetham
Hall Crematorium on Tuesday,
10th December at 3.30p.m.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations in his memory,
if desired, for Kendal Mountain
Search & Rescue Team or
Bolton-le-Sands Bowling Club
may be sent c/o.
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors,
120 Kellet Road, Carnforth.
LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 6, 2019