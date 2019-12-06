Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan M Fawcett Funeral Directors
120 Kellet Road
Carnforth, Lancashire LA5 9LS
01524 733048
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
15:30
Beetham Hall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Sutton

Notice Condolences

Colin Sutton Notice
SUTTON Colin On Tuesday, 26th November, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family, aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Marilyn,
and a treasured father,
stepfather and grandfather.
Funeral service at Beetham
Hall Crematorium on Tuesday,
10th December at 3.30p.m.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations in his memory,
if desired, for Kendal Mountain
Search & Rescue Team or
Bolton-le-Sands Bowling Club
may be sent c/o.
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors,
120 Kellet Road, Carnforth.
LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -