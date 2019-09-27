|
Shuttleworth Colin John Aged 70 years.
Passed away peacefully at
St John's Hospice on
12th September 2019.
Loving partner of Angela, brother of David. Stepdad, Father, Grandad, Uncle and friend to many.
Grateful thanks to all
at the Hospice.
Funeral Service will take place 12.30pm Monday 30th September at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations to St John's Hospice.
Enquiries:
Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster.
Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 27, 2019