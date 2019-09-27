Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Lancaster
5 George Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1XQ
01524 646 50
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Shuttleworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Shuttleworth

Notice Condolences

Colin Shuttleworth Notice
Shuttleworth Colin John Aged 70 years.

Passed away peacefully at
St John's Hospice on
12th September 2019.

Loving partner of Angela, brother of David. Stepdad, Father, Grandad, Uncle and friend to many.

Grateful thanks to all
at the Hospice.

Funeral Service will take place 12.30pm Monday 30th September at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.

Family flowers only.
Donations to St John's Hospice.

Enquiries:
Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster.
Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.