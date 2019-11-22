|
|
|
Davis Christina
(Tina) Passed away in hospital on
6th November 2019,
aged 83 years.
A dearly loved wife,
mother and nana.
Many thanks to the staff of
Ward 22 RLI for their wonderful care of Tina in her last few weeks.
Her funeral service is to be held at St Luke's Church, Skerton at 11am on Monday 25th November 2019 followed by interment at
Skerton Cemetery at 12:15pm.
Family flowers only. Donations
in memory if desired to Ward 22, Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster,
Tel 64650.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 22, 2019