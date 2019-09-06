LONG Dr Charles William

"Richard" Passed away peacefully at home tenderly cared for by his devoted wife, Jan, on Saturday 24th August 2019. Adored husband of Jan, much loved father to Andrew, Swithin and Edward. Proud grandfather of Jake and Harry, brother to Frances. B 23 Jan. 1938;

s of Dr. C.W. Long, Lancaster, and Lilian Grace (née Houghton);

m to Jan (MBE).

He was a loyal Lancastrian, naming his first car after Cyril Washbrook, supported Preston North End FT, and as a gifted linguist endowed a travel grant at Lancaster Royal Grammar School where he had been head boy Victor Ludorum. His National Service from 1956-8 as 2nd. Lieutenant, King's Own Royal Regt. found him in Tripoli where he discovered a passion for all things Arabic, which led to his PhD from St Catharine's College, Cambridge. Richard was a pioneer of British Arabic Studies; Middle East and world traveller, Linguist, Historian, Diplomat and Author.

His family and friends will hugely miss Richard, lovingly remembered for his kindness, generosity, wisdom, intellect, keen sense of fun and humour. Family only Private Cremation Service.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Richard's life will take place at Heath House. Date to be confirmed when all friends will be warmly welcomed. Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 6, 2019