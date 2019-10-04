|
|
|
BROWN Charles (Charlie) On Monday 23rd September, 2019, suddenly at home,
Charlie, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband to the late Betty; Loving Dad to Darren and Lynn and cherished brother of Michael.
Will be dearly missed by all
friends and family.
The service will take place at Scotforth Cemetery Chapel on Friday 4th October at 11am followed by interment at graveside. Family flowers only. Donations in Charlie's memory are for
Cancer Care and will be collected by Charlie's Family on
the day of the funeral.
Any enquiries to Funeral Directors: J Mason and Son,
19 Moor Lane,
Lancaster, LA1 1QD.
Tel: 01524 65304.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 4, 2019