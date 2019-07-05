Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Lancaster
5 George Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1XQ
01524 646 50
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
14:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget Danby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget Danby

Notice Condolences

Bridget Danby Notice
DANBY Bridget It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Bridget, who passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
23rd June 2019,
aged 79.
Devoted wife to Alan
and loving Mother of
Michael, Karen and Christopher.
Her Funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th July 2019 at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired to
Air Ambulance and Cancercare
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, 5 George Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XQ
01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.