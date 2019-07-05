|
|
|
DANBY Bridget It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Bridget, who passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
23rd June 2019,
aged 79.
Devoted wife to Alan
and loving Mother of
Michael, Karen and Christopher.
Her Funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th July 2019 at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired to
Air Ambulance and Cancercare
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, 5 George Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XQ
01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 5, 2019