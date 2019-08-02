|
STEVENS Brian James Of Bentham, died peacefully in the RLI on Thursday 25th July aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Grace, loving dad of Mandy & a much loved grandad. Brian will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at
St John the Baptist Church, Low Bentham on Wednesday 7th August at 2pm, followed by interment in High Bentham Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in memory are for British Heart Foundation. C/O B&W funerals, 39 Main Street, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3EH
Tel : 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 2, 2019