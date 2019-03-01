|
|
|
BRIAN GRANDY Doreen and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends who attended Brian's funeral service.
Thank you also for the many flowers, cards and messages of condolence received as well as the generous donations for St John's Hospice & Macmillan Cancer Care.
A special thank you to the doctors and support staff at Park View Surgery in Milnthorpe and Carnforth and to all the nurses involved in Brian's care, both at home and in St John's Hospice.
Thank you to Fishwicks for their dignified funeral arrangements in lovely surroundings.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
