|
|
|
BARNES Brian Died peacefully at home
on Friday 14th June,
after a courageous battle,
with his family by his side,
aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Diane and devoted dad to Helen and Sarah, loving brother of Ruth and the late Arthur and a dear uncle.
Celebration of his life will take place at St. Peter's Church, Heversham on
Saturday 22nd June at 11.30 a.m., followed by interment
in churchyard.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Oncology/Haematology department at R.L.I.
c/o Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham Hall, Beetham, Milnthorpe, LA7 7BQ.
Tel. 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 21, 2019
Read More