|
|
|
EDMONDSON Bobbie On 13th July peacefully in
Hillcroft Nursing Home, Slyne,
aged 96 years.
The beloved wife of the late Jack, very dear mother of Suzanne, Christine and Gillian, mother in law of John, much loved nana of Angela, Ian, David, Joanne, Stuart, Christopher and Mark and a
much loved great-nana.
Her funeral service will take place in St. Peter's Church on Wednesday, 24th July 2019 at 11.15am followed by interment
in Hale Carr Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. Peter's Church c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel; 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 19, 2019