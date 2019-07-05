Home

Stirzaker On 28th June 2019,
peacefully at his home
Bob
Aged 85 years of Lancaster.
Beloved husband of the late Janet, and a loving dad, father-in-law, grandad and great grandad
Big Bob.
The funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Friday 5th July
at 12:30pm. Donations if desired are for St John's Hospice c/o
the funeral directors.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland
Bowker, 20B Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX
Tel: 0152464023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 5, 2019
