WORTHINGTON (née Chadwick) On 12th June 2019,
peacefully in hospital
after falling asleep at home.
Betty
Aged 80 years
Beloved wife of the late Jim,
loving mum to Nicky,
very dear gran to Drew and Jay, loving sister of the late John
and Gary.
Funeral Service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 25th June at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Cancer Research UK c/o
the Funeral Directors
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
01257 262602
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 21, 2019
