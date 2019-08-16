|
|
|
RILEY Betty Passed away peacefully at home on 9th August 2019, aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of George, mother of Sarah and Allan, mother in law of John and Jill, much loved grandma of Annabelle, Emma, Rex,
James and Katie.
Funeral service and interment
at Holy Trinity Church,
Bolton le Sands on
Tuesday, 20th August at 11am. Family flowers, only.
Donations in her memory, if desired, for The British Lung Foundation may be sent c/o.
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth.
LA5 9LS. Tel: 01524 733048.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and Staff at Ash Trees Surgery, Carnforth for
all their support.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 16, 2019