HALL Bertha Passed away peacefully in
Catterall House Care Home on
Friday 22nd November 2019,
aged 89 years.
Dearly loved wife of
the late Geoffrey Hall.
A much loved mum of
David, Geoffrey, Sandra,
John, Kathleen and Kenneth.
A cherished grandma,
great grandma and
dear mother in law and
in later years partner to
the late Joe Stirzaker.
Funeral service will be held at
Lancaster Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th December
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be
made in memory of Bertha to
Catterall House Care Home
for the benefit of the residents.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Castle View, Bridge Street,
Garstang, PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019