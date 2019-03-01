|
|
|
Drinkall Bernard 79, formerly of Old Hutton.
Much loved Husband, Brother, Father, Grandfather, Countryman and friend to many passed away peacefully at the Lancaster Royal Infirmary on 19th February.
Funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Friday 8th March 2019, at
12.30 p.m., and afterwards
to the Longlands Hotel.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to the
Injured Jockeys Fund c/o Fishwicks Funeral Services, Beetham Hall, Beetham, LA7 7BQ, Tel. 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More