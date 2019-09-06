Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Capstick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Capstick

Notice Condolences

Audrey Capstick Notice
CAPSTICK On Saturday 24th August 2019,

Audrey,
aged 85 years.

Dearly loved wife of the late Thomas, a much loved mum of Alison and Stuart and a treasured grandma of Rebecca, Olivia,
Sarah and Lauren.

The funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Wednesday
11th September at 10.30am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu for British Heart Foundation

c/o Funeral Directors,
Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster, LA1 1RX
Tel 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.