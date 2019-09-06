|
CAPSTICK On Saturday 24th August 2019,
Audrey,
aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Thomas, a much loved mum of Alison and Stuart and a treasured grandma of Rebecca, Olivia,
Sarah and Lauren.
The funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Wednesday
11th September at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu for British Heart Foundation
c/o Funeral Directors,
Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster, LA1 1RX
Tel 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 6, 2019