In loving memory of
AUDREY BURNETT Peacefully in Lancaster Hospital, holding her son's hand, on
18th October 2019.
Aged 85 years.
Loving Mum to David, and Nana to Jack and Thomas. Much loved sister of Neil, and sister-in-law to Margaret. A great friend to many, whom she so loved and wanted them to remember all the happy times together.
You are gone, but who you were will live on in us every day, and we'll smile when we tell those old stories to each other once more.
Her funeral service will be at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium at 10:30 on Friday 15th November, with the Wake to follow at Vale Rugby Club. Please dress as you feel comfortable; Audrey wouldn't want people to stand on ceremony.
The family will provide the flowers, but Audrey would like any donations to go to a local homeless charity such as Lancaster & District Homeless Action Service.
All enquiries to COOP Funeralcare, 5 George St, Lancaster
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 8, 2019