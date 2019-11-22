|
OLIVER Aron On Sunday 10th November 2019 suddenly but peacefully in his sleep
Aron (Top Boy)
aged 28 years.
The cherished Daddy to Leah, beloved Son to Vincent, Christine
& Step Mum Paula.
Loving Brother to Lewis,
Jack & Lucy & Grandson of Anne. A dear friend and loved by many.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 28th November 2019 at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium at 4.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in Aron's memory
will go towards a trust fund for
his cherished daughter Leah.
All enquiries to
J. Mason & Son, 19 Moor Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QD.
Tel 01524 65304.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 22, 2019