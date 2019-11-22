Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
16:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Aron Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aron Oliver

Notice Condolences

Aron Oliver Notice
OLIVER Aron On Sunday 10th November 2019 suddenly but peacefully in his sleep
Aron (Top Boy)
aged 28 years.
The cherished Daddy to Leah, beloved Son to Vincent, Christine
& Step Mum Paula.
Loving Brother to Lewis,
Jack & Lucy & Grandson of Anne. A dear friend and loved by many.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 28th November 2019 at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium at 4.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in Aron's memory
will go towards a trust fund for
his cherished daughter Leah.
All enquiries to
J. Mason & Son, 19 Moor Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QD.
Tel 01524 65304.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -