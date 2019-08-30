Home

ASHTON Peacefully at home on
Friday 23rd August 2019
Arnold
Aged 76 years.
Dearly loved husband of Enid and a much loved dad and grandad.
The funeral service will take place at St Paul's Church, Scotforth on Thursday 5th September at 11:00am, followed by interment in
Scotforth Cemetery at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu are for
Hospice at Home c/o
funeral directors,
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX.
Tel. 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 30, 2019
