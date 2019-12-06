Home

Anthony Boylan

Anthony Boylan Notice
Boylan Father Anthony Tony of Bentham died peacefully in Herncliffe nursing home, Keighley on Wednesday 20th November aged 80 years,
a much loved brother
& good friend to many.
Tony will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Mass will be held at
St Boniface RC Church, Bentham on Wednesday 11th December 2019 at 11am followed by interment in Bentham Cemetery.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired are for
Catholic Care (Diocese of Leeds)
& St Boniface Church.
Any enquiries C/O
B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane,
Ingleton LA6 3FX
Tel: 015242 41293
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 6, 2019
