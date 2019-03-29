|
Stevenson On 21st March 2019 peacefully in Hillcroft Nursing Home, Galgate, surrounded by her family
ANNIE (Anne)
Aged 94 years,
of Barton Gardens.
Loving mum to Sons Peter and Les, daughters-in-law
Alisia and the late Valerie.
Nana to Rebecca, Nicola and Andrea and a loving
great grandma to
Michael, Noah and Grace.
The funeral Service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday
4th April at 11.30am.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if preferred, to St John's Hospice or Cancer Care c/o
The Funeral Directors.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster LA1 1RX
Tel: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019
