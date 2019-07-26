|
|
|
Birkett On 19th July 2019
peacefully in Bank House,
Care Home, Hambleton
ANNIE
Aged 98 years.
Formerly of Leach House, Ellel.
The dearly loved wife of the late Henry (Harry) Birkett, also a dear auntie and great auntie.
Funeral Service will take place at
St John's Church, Ellel on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 11.15am, followed by committal at
Beetham Hall Crematorium
at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Annie may be given to:
Injured Jockey's Fund or
St John's Church, Ellel
c/o and all enquiries to
A.J. Wainman
Funeral Director
Cockerham
LA2 0EF
Tel - 01524 791347.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 26, 2019