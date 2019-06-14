|
LEDWARD Anne On 5th June peacefully in hospital, aged 84 years.
The very dear mother of
Suzanne and Ian, dear
"Cookie" of Rachel, Richard,
Emily and Faye, much loved sister of Lois and a dear aunt to Lyndsay.
Her funeral service will take
place in St. Luke's Church, Slyne on Tuesday, 18th June 2019 at 2.30pm followed by a private family interment in Slyne Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. Luke's Primary School, Slyne c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD.T el; 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 14, 2019
